ANTWERP — Three people, including two children, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries after a vehicle collided with a buggy on County Route 22 in the village of Antwerp Tuesday evening.
One child was identified as a 13-year-old girl, and the other was described as a “little girl.”
Oxbow Assistant Fire Chief Anne M. Potter said that the vehicle was totaled, and that the driver of the vehicle had also collided with a tree.
A horse was also injured in the crash with a possible broken leg.
A portion of County Route 22 was shut down while officials cleared the scene. It reopened shortly after 6 p.m.
Oxbow Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Theresa Fire Department and Gouverneur and Indian River ambulances.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
