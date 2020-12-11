ADAMS CENTER — Interstate 81 was closed for a few hours Friday night after two vehicles collided and flipped, sending three people to hospitals.
At about 9 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-81 near Exit 42 for a two-vehicle crash in which a dark sedan struck a white box truck from behind.
LifeNet helicopter just took off near the Adams Center exit of I-81 follow-up reports of a rollover crash. More soon via @wdtnews pic.twitter.com/JxYD3sVMfg— sydney schaefer (@sydneydschaefer) December 12, 2020
The box truck was carrying two people, and the driver was airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse. The truck was flipped onto its side on the shoulder of the interstate for nearly two hours before it was moved.
The passenger, who was not injured, said they were headed to Canada and that he was able to speak with his friend, the driver, before he was airlifted.
Two others were traveling in the sedan, which flipped as well. Both of those people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
State police said the sedan, which reportedly had a New Jersey license plate, was at fault for the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.