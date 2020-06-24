BLACK RIVER — Three people were injured, including one who was taken to a hospital by helicopter, on Wednesday afternoon when the roof a construction crew was working on collapsed at an electrical company on County Route 50.
Lt. Robert J. Simpson with state police said troopers, Black River police and fire were dispatched to Black River Electrical and Mechanical for a reported industrial accident.
It appears a construction crew was putting an addition on a building at the property when the roof collapsed. Mr. Simpson said two people were injured and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while a third suffered serious injuries and was taken by a helicopter to a hospital downstate. The incident is under investigation.
Most neighbors in the area didn’t hear or see the accident, and construction crew members on the scene declined to speak with the Times. One neighbor, who declined to give her name and lives down a driveway that wraps around just behind the structure that collapsed, said she didn’t hear any crash-like sounds as it was windy at the time. Maybe at the time of the incident, she thought the wind picked up, she said.
“Gosh I can’t believe I didn’t hear anything,” she said. “That’s terrible though, I hope everybody is OK.”
