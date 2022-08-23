WATERTOWN — Lightning struck three properties in Jefferson County Sunday within hours of each other. A barn burned down, a garage was damaged and an electricity box burst into pieces.
A storm rolled in that officials say was rather typical for this time of year. A barn in Watertown, a house in Adams and a pine tree in Adams were struck by lightning between 9 a.m. and noon.
Allen Mullin Jr., a firefighter with the Watertown City Fire Department, was at his home in Adams when lightning struck extremely close to him and his family while they were sitting on their porch. He said it was somewhere between 9 and 9:30 a.m. After investigating, he realized his garage had been struck and it was coming close to being engulfed by flames. He was able to put out the fire before it spread.
Just up the road from his house on Route 11, at roughly the same time, a tree in Jeff and Laure Salisbury’s yard had been struck. Mrs. Salisbury said she and her family had just gone inside Sunday morning when it started drizzling. The lightning struck shortly afterward.
“There was no warning,” she said. “It hit with vengeance I tell ya.”
She said she saw a streak of light across her yard before it struck the tree. An electricity box powering their landline phone burst, and three of their televisions broke as a result, she said.
“It just went through the whole house,” Mrs. Salisbury said. “It was just a big bolt of light.”
At around 9:30 a.m., on County Route 65 in the town of Watertown, a barn next to a house was hit by lightning. The barn belonged to Charles Desormeau Sr. and his wife, Val.
Mrs. Desormeau was at home when the lightning struck. She said she was inside when she heard a horrendous boom.
“A shake-the-house boom,” she said.
Then the power went out, making her think a transformer had been struck. Still, Mr. Desormeau went outside to look around and that’s when he saw the barn on fire. He had all of his tools in there, estimated to be worth tens of thousands of dollars. There was also a golf cart, chain saws, generators, fuel tanks and torches. Mrs. Desormeau’s first concern was the flammables and the fact that the only thing separating the house and barn was their driveway.
They were able to move some cars and four-wheelers out of the way as the barn burned, and firefighters with the town fire department made a swift response to the scene, she said.
“They had it knocked down and basically under control within 30 minutes,” Mrs. Desormeau said. “They were amazing.”
There were some small “pop” noises from the flammable objects in the barn, she said, but they didn’t have a major impact. The house only sustained minor melting damage to its siding.
Adams Center, city of Watertown and Sackets Harbor firefighters assisted at the scene. Firefighters believe the cause was the lightning strike.
