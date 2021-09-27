THREE MILE BAY — There’s a change coming to emergency medical services in the town of Lyme, as the Three Mile Bay Ambulance Squad closes up and the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad takes on responsibility for the town.
This comes after years of dwindling volunteers, rising costs and a growing feeling among those involved in the Three Mile Bay ambulance service that things weren’t sustainable.
In January, the board of the Three Mile Bay Fire Company, which oversaw the ambulance squad, lowered their service level to first responder, meaning Three Mile Bay EMTs weren’t taking people to the hospital themselves, only providing care on scene and waiting for another ambulance squad.
Some calls were missed altogether, meaning other EMS providers had to provide care for patients in the Three Mile Bay coverage area. The Three Mile Bay Fire Company board had enough and moved to find a solution. Company leadership went to the Lyme Town Board and asked members to find a new EMS provider. The board formed a committee to find a solution.
“They weren’t on death’s door, but the writing was on the wall, and we wanted to be proactive, so we reached out,” said Terry Countryman, Town of Lyme councilmember and member of the committee.
To patch up the gaps in coverage they were experiencing at the beginning of the year, the fire company contracted with Guilfoyle Ambulance Service in Watertown, paying $25 an hour for a Guilfoyle EMT to sit at their station on Route 12E in Three Mile Bay and answer calls. With a $1,500-per-week base cost, that option wasn’t sustainable either for the volunteer fire company.
“The town of Lyme’s ambulance committee approached us, asking for guidance on what to do, what we’ve done, and to get ideas for how to continue on,” said Jeffrey Call, chief of operations for the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, Inc. “Between February and July, one of the proposals that was brought to the table was moving the town of Lyme’s ambulance service under the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad.”
Mr. Call said there are a few reasons they decided to move in this direction, and it might have benefits for both towns in the long run.
The Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad, which is a private company that contracts with the town of Cape Vincent to provide ambulance services, is able to pay its EMTs through a combination of billing, town financial support and donations, although they still rely on volunteer drivers for their ambulance.
In 2018, the squad was in much the same position the Three Mile Bay service is in now, with no volunteers and limited finances. By the end of 2019, the squad was revitalized under new leadership, run with paid and volunteer drivers and EMTs, with a balance of support from the town and its own patients.
The Three Mile Bay service is entirely volunteer-driven, and the lack of volunteers is one of the main reasons it’s been unable to provide adequate services. If both are combined, Mr. Call said there should be enough tax support and revenue from billed calls to pay for both a driver and an EMT.
“By merging, consolidating, we’re getting two tax districts, plus money from twice the calls,” he said. “Right now, we have to rely on volunteer drivers because our budget isn’t big enough to pay for both, but with the new budget we should be able to pay both drivers and EMTs.”
Mr. Call said town of Lyme residents may be surprised by the change to billed services, after years of free ambulance service from Three Mile Bay. The change is a requirement to ensure the ambulance service remains sustainable, he said, and the ambulance squad business office is prepared to answer questions from new patients.
Having a paid driver and EMT available at all times will be a big improvement for both towns, ensuring for the first time in decades that they both have access to a nearby, staffed ambulance. Volunteers are still welcomed and encouraged to work with the combined ambulance squad as well, Mr. Call said. The plan is to keep an ambulance in Cape Vincent and another in Lyme.
“The vision is, we get a call and respond to it with the staffed rig, but then we get a second call at the same time, so we’ll have that group of individuals to lean on as well,” Mr. Call said. “We’re always going to maintain two ambulances, and hopefully always have one parked in each town.”
Mr. Call said there are still concerns about volunteers and their availability, and it’s entirely possible that the two towns will go days with only one available ambulance between the two of them. He said that shouldn’t impact call times at all.
“It’s a trade-off, because with the staffed ambulance they’ll be on their way to the call immediately,” he said. “With the volunteers, it can take us five minutes to get to the ambulance, then we get ready and go from there. There will be days when we can only have one ambulance for the two towns.”
Mr. Countryman said he is hopeful that having a fully staffed ambulance in the region will mean there are no more missed calls and town residents can enjoy uniform service again.
“We’re hopeful to have a full-time paramedic or an advanced EMT on duty full-time,” he said.
Mr. Call said there’s not enough call volume in either town to fully sustain a professional EMS program. He said you typically need about 500 billed calls per year, in which the patient and their insurance pay for the service, on top of financial support from the town. Even combined, the towns only see between 350 and 400 calls per year.
Mr. Call said ultimately, this is a more economic option than continuing to provide town-by-town coverage.
“You have two ambulances 15 miles apart, each of them doing the exact same thing, neither of them with enough call volume to sustain either, I think this is a sustainable option,” he said.
The state of New York now has to authorize a certificate of need, stating that the Town of Lyme needs ambulance service and can contract that service out to the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad. Mr. Countryman said he’s hopeful the Cape Vincent Ambulance Squad will be able to take over the town of Lyme’s service by Nov. 1.
Once that is completed, the squad will officially take over ambulance services in Lyme and will begin soliciting for volunteers in town.
“We’re hoping we’ll get a positive response from the community as we’ve gotten in Cape Vincent, and we’ll mirror what we’ve done up there under one management team,” Mr. Call said.
