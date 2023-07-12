CAPE VINCENT — State police have confirmed that a Three Mile Bay man was found dead in Lake Ontario on Wednesday.
Shortly before 10 a.m., Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance were dispatched with mutual aid from Chaumont and Clayton fire departments to the area of Ponds Marina in the town of Cape Vincent.
Police said that when Cape Vincent Fire Department arrived, they found a 1979 Regal Marine 20-foot boat fully engulfed in flames.
The owner of the boat, 82-year-old Robert F. Pitcher was found dead in the water.
Cape Vincent Fire Department put out the fire, state police said.
The cause of the boat fire and Pitcher’s death are under investigation by state police.
State police and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance were assisted by the Jefferson County Fire and Emergency Management Fire Origin and Cause Team, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and staff of Ponds Marina.
