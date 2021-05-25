According to Lyme Town Supervisor Scott Aubertine, town crews had repaired one of the breaks at the northern end of the hamlet by mid-Tuesday morning, but another break in front of the Three Mile Bay Fire Department was expected to take another few hours to repair.
Town officials were notified of the leaks late Monday night, and water pressure was turned down to area residents by midnight Monday.
Mr. Aubertine said he expected crews to finish their repairs and restore water service by the end of Tuesday night. In the meantime, he said affected residents can get drinking water from the town water facility in Chaumont, although they will have to bring their own jugs.
