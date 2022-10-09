Philadelphia, Sackets Harbor and AuSable are among the 27 municipalities selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday.
The Asset Management Program is administered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Environmental Facilities Corporation. According to Hochul’s office, the program includes a process for maintaining an inventory and assessing water infrastructure assets. The goal of the procedures is to improve budgeting for water infrastructure projects and improve resiliency.
To fund the program, $10 million was set aside from the Clean Water Infrastructure Act. A contractor, Arcadis of New York, has been hired to be a program adviser. Ten engineering firms are also involved in the initiative.
The program includes engineering consultant planning services. This will help local governments identify any weaknesses in their system to prevent any failures, according to the governor’s office.
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, who also chairs the Environmental Facilities Corporation’s board, touted the program’s ability to help local governments assess their water infrastructure and make improvements.
“With the continued support of Governor Hochul and in collaboration with our partners at EFC, DEC looks forward to building upon the prior success of this beneficial program with an additional 27 municipalities representing 30 wastewater systems,” Seggos said.
