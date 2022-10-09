State water program to help 3 local communities

Gov. Kathy Hochul. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Post/TNS

Philadelphia, Sackets Harbor and AuSable are among the 27 municipalities selected to participate in a program that will help develop asset management programs to evaluate, monitor, protect and responsibly plan upgrades for wastewater infrastructure facilities, Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday.

The Asset Management Program is administered by the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Environmental Facilities Corporation. According to Hochul’s office, the program includes a process for maintaining an inventory and assessing water infrastructure assets. The goal of the procedures is to improve budgeting for water infrastructure projects and improve resiliency.

