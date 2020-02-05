Wellesley Island, Higley Flow and Robert G. Wehle state parks will receive between $10,000 and $50,000 from the state to improve existing trails and playgrounds.
State officials allocated $10,000 for new boardwalks at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center at Wellesley Island State Park, $50,000 for a new playground shaped like a dog’s paw at Robert G. Wehle State park, Henderson, and $50,000 for a second playground at Higley Flow State Park, Colton.
The funding, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday, derives from an overall $2.9 million allocation for trail and playground improvements at dozens of state parks. It pertains to the governor’s multi-year NY Parks 2020 Plan, which calls for a $900 million public and private investment toward updating the parks.
