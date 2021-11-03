ALEXANDRIA BAY — State police throughout Jefferson County conducted an underage drinking initiative on Sunday.
Many businesses in the village of Evans Mills, and the towns of Alexandria, Theresa, LeRay, and Pamelia were found to be in compliance with state law.
Three businesses were found to be in violation: Land of Lakes in Theresa, Bob Williams Valero in Alexandria Bay and Sunoco Mart in Alexandria Bay. This resulted in three charges being filed.
Leah A. Moss, 20, of Evans Mills, Robert J. Williams, 73, of Alexandria Bay, and Kevin L. Davis, 55, of LaFargeville, were each charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sale of alcohol to a person younger than 21.
