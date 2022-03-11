ALEXANDRIA BAY — At least three people were displaced after a motorized scooter caught fire inside Bay Colony Apartments, 66 Anthony St., at about 9 p.m. Thursday night.
Walter R. Dingman, first assistant fire chief for the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, said the scooter was inside and shut off.
“Witnesses said they heard a loud explosion, and bright, bright lights,” Mr. Dingman said. “And then as fast as the bright lights came they went back out, and then the whole thing was full of smoke.”
A neighbor, Jim B. Russell, said that he heard a big “swoosh” in his apartment.
“It like shook the building,” Mr. Russell said. “I come walking out and see the smoke. Me and the maintenance man got into the apartment next door to mine and seen the scooter, the whole windows were blown out.”
Mr. Russell said he grabbed the scooter and another object that was on fire and got them out of the apartment before maintenance went back in to get the couches out.
Two units were affected, but Mr. Dingman said the unit without flames had smoke damage that can be ventilated out.
He said the department was in contact with the American Red Cross for at least two of the people displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.
The building is owned by Anthony Street Apartments LLC, with a Cicero address, according to town of Alexandria property records.
Alexandria Bay, Redwood, Plessis, Clayton, Wellesley Island and Fishers Landing fire departments reported to Alexandria Bay’s station, and the LaFargeville Fire Department responded to the scene.
