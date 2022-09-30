WATERTOWN — Three people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on Arsenal Street Friday afternoon.
City police detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said the driver appeared to have had a seizure, which caused their vehicle to collide with the car in front of him and then that car pushed into a third vehicle.
The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Syracuse for treatment, while two people from the second car were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for knee and rib pain. There were no injuries reported in the third vehicle, Sgt. Giaquinto said.
Arsenal Street near the North Country Family Health Center was shut down for about two hours while officials worked to clear the scene.
