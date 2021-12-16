WATERTOWN – Three area smoke shops were searched by a drug task force Wednesday, resulting in the seizure of several drug-related items.
The Royal Smoke Shop on Factory Street, A&Z Smoke Shop on outer Arsenal Street and the Evans Mills Smoke Shop were all searched in a coordinated event led by the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force. A cache of items were seized from the businesses, including, allegedly, vape-related items that are no longer legal to sell in New York.
No arrests have been made, and further information likely won’t come until next week, after investigators can sift through the items.
