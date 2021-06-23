WATERTOWN — Possible self-defense is one component city police are investigating after a stabbing Tuesday evening that sent three teenagers to the hospital.
It is alleged that shortly after 7 p.m., an 18-year-old stabbed a 13 year-old and two 15-year-olds, all males, between buildings 5 and 6 at Eastbrook Apartments on Ohio Street.
One of the 15-year-olds suffered a severe cut to his upper thigh, which resulted in the child losing a large amount of blood. The first two officers on the scene, a state trooper and a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy, were able to stop the bleeding considerably. The officers used tourniquets and other measures before firefighters and EMS personnel arrived on scene. The teenager was taken via a LifeNet helicopter to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.
The child has since been released from the Syracuse hospital after reportedly undergoing surgery, city police confirmed Wednesday.
The other 15-year-old suffered a cut to the chest, and the 13-year-old suffered a cut under the arm. Both teens were taken to Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries, and they have since been released.
The 18-year-old suffered minor cuts to his hand.
Following a roughly hour-long search, the 18-year-old who allegedly did the stabbing, was located near Northland Plaza in the city and detained for questioning Tuesday night. No charges were filed against him and he has since been released.
According to city police, the 18-year-old may have been defending himself. The three he allegedly stabbed were part of a larger group, and the 18-year-old ran from them at one point before the three chased him down and grabbed him, which resulted in the stabbing.
Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. on Tuesday said he would not confirm what weapon was used during the incident, only that it was a “sharp object.” Witnesses of the incident at the apartment complex said scissors were used, but the object was later confirmed to be a knife. The knife used in the stabbing has been recovered, according to police.
Self defense is just one possibility city police are considering. City police do have video footage they are reviewing as well.
While a sign at the apartment complex reads Eastbrook Apartments, Watertown Housing Authority, the housing authority website has the property listed as East Hills Apartments.
East Hills, according to the housing authority website, was constructed in 1952 and includes 100 units that serve 300 residents on Ohio Street in the city.
