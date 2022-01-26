WATERTOWN — Three people were taken to Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries after back-to-back crashes on Interstate 81 on Wednesday.
Shortly after 11 a.m., state troopers, Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies, EMS and firefighters from the town of Watertown converged on the I-81 bridge over the Black River just north of Exit 46 at Coffeen Street.
According to state police, a passenger vehicle went off the interstate and struck a guardrail and then was side swiped by a tractor-trailer. An oncoming truck then slowed down as it passed the scene and was rear-ended by another passenger vehicle behind it. The driver of the first vehicle was taken to Samaritan, as well as two people in the car that rear-ended the truck. They suffered minor injuries, police said.
The car that went into the guardrail sustained extensive damage, the tractor-trailer was drivable, the truck sustained extensive rear-end damage, and the car that rear-ended the truck sustained extensive damage.
It was unclear what caused the first car to go off the road as the bridge didn’t have ice on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.