CLAYTON — Three teenagers were injured in a jet ski accident off Grindstone Island on Saturday.
According to fire officials, three teenagers were jet skiing off Potters Beach when a crash occurred Saturday afternoon.
One teen was transported via a Fort Drum helicopter to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. The other two were transported to Samaritan Medical Center. The extent of their injuries was unclear.
