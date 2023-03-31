CARTHAGE — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Champion around 4:30 Friday afternoon, West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. said.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 10:29 pm
CARTHAGE — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Champion around 4:30 Friday afternoon, West Carthage Fire Chief Peter Crump Jr. said.
The fire chief described the injuries to one as “serious” and the others “moderate.”
Three people were entrapped in the vehicles and had to be extricated.
Two vehicles overturned, the fire chief said. One vehicle ended up on its side and another was on its roof.
Route 126 between Rutland and West Carthage was shut down for about three hours.
The West Carthage Fire Department had mutual aid from Rutland, Great Bend and Carthage fire departments, West Carthage police, state police, Carthage Area Rescue Squad and Guilfoyle Ambulance.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
