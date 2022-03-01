WATERTOWN — A three-vehicle crash at about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Arsenal Street left one person with minor injuries, city Fire Captain John M. Zingaro said.
He said the person injured was not taken to the hospital.
The southbound lane of traffic was shut down while officials cleared the area.
One car was expected to be towed from the scene.
A blue Chevrolet sedan had moderate to heavy front-end damage.
The cause of the crash was not immediately available.
