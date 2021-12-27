WATERTOWN — A three vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital for treatment of injuries on Monday evening.
The injuries appeared to be non-life threatening according to City of Watertown Fire Captain John Zingaro.
Just before 6 p.m. reports came in to the Watertown City Fire Department of a car crash on Arsenal Street.
According to Captain Zingaro, one car was beginning to turn onto Haney Street right before the Price Chopper Plaza, when another car struck the side of it, which then resulted in it colliding with a third car on Haley Street.
One eastbound lane of traffic was shut down while officials worked to clear the scene of the crash.
City of Watertown Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance and Watertown City Police Department responded to the scene.
