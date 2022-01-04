EVANS MILLS — A three-vehicle crash on Route 11 sent two people to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries Tuesday evening.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in front of ALDI, 26163 Route 11 in Evans Mills.
At the scene, it appeared as though a silver car crashed into the back of a red truck, with a third vehicle parked closer to the traffic light by the plaza that houses AutoZone and ALDI.
The right lane of traffic was shut down on Route 11 southbound while officials worked to clear the scene.
All three vehicles were towed from the scene, Calcium Fire Chief Tim Newman said.
Calcium Fire Department, Evans Mills Ambulance and state police responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.