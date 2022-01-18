EVANS MILLS — A three-vehicle crash an the junction of Route 11 and Interstate 781 in Evans Mills shut down two lanes of traffic Tuesday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., the Evans Mills Fire Department responded to the scene. No injuries were reported, Evans Mills Fire Chief Joel Hall said. All three vehicles were towed away.
Two lanes of traffic were shut down on Route 11 northbound while officials worked to clear the area.
Evans Mills responded with mutual aid from the Calcium Fire Department.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
