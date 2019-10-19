CLAYTON — The incumbent, a trustee and a newcomer will square off for the mayoral seat in this year’s Nov. 5 general election.
Democratic candidate Norma A. Zimmer, mayor for 12 years; independent Nancy L. Hyde, trustee for three years; and Republican candidate Joseph S. Chrisman discussed their platforms during a meet-the candidates forum that drew dozens to the Clayton Opera House Wednesday. They answered questions about transparency, village finances, parking and more.
Mrs. Zimmer said she fostered several partnerships during her tenure, particularly with funding entities, that helped her and other leaders to enhance the village. Revitalizing the former Frink America Inc. site, which attracted the 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, and developing the Riverwalk are among the projects executed under Mrs. Zimmer’s leadership. She said she hopes to embark on efforts to further improve the village, such as securing a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
“We know how to get people in a group to donate their talent, and I want the opportunity to keep that going,” she said.
Mr. Chrisman said the village board has spread “way too much misinformation” throughout its board meetings, which he has attended all in the past three and a half years. Residents urged Mr. Chrisman to vie for the seat, and he said wants to better represent them. With more than 20 years of military service, Mr. Chrisman said he can lead.
“We are elected officials, and you guys are the ones who elect us. So you should have a voice, and that voice is what I am trying to restore on the village board, because everything you have to say is for a reason,” he said.
Dr. Hyde said during her time as trustee, she wanted to incorporate a collaboration among leaders that has been lacking, and improve communication between the board and residents. Funding agencies offer opportunities to improve infrastructure, and she said she wants to capitalize on them.
“My frustration has been both with management and communication, and part of the management is having your community work together,” she said. “We’re a larger community than just the downtown area.”
Village taxes have increased consecutively for the past four years, which Mrs. Zimmer said she believed averaged about 25 cents per $1,000 in assessed value each year, and the candidates differed on how they viewed the levies and spending.
Mrs. Zimmer said some increases in expenses could not be avoided, such as hikes in health insurance and workers’ compensation costs. Tax increases also resulted in betterments that spurred new development, thus more tax revenue.
Dr. Hyde said taxes this year increased to bolster the general fund, which is lacking, and she wants to continue to improve it. Despite the previous need for tax increases, Dr. Hyde said she wants to create a committee of board members to review bills before board meetings to better analyze village spending.
While he supports continuous improvement, which has required more spending, Mr. Chrisman said he wants to better prioritize spending, and allocate more funds to improve roads and other infrastructure.
“One thing I would do is stop some of the frivolous legal fees. We’ve had lawsuits that weren’t necessary, and that’s just a big expenditure that’s not needed. We need to sit down and start communicating with our people better,” Mr. Chrisman said. “We do have to look at our debt to income ratio, because my figure comes out to 23 percent since 2016.”
Communication and transparency with residents, as well as the board’s previous decision to eliminate the public comment period during meetings, drew a heated discussion among the mayoral candidates.
Mr. Chrisman blasted the Village Board’s decision to eliminate the opportunity for public comment. He said constituents received conflicting answers from the village, particularly regarding costs and time frame for the state Department of Transportation’s historic district road reconstruction project, which led to speculation, an issue he hopes to remedy.
The board eliminated the public comment period because attendees were “disrespectful, and rude and disruptive,” Mrs. Zimmer said, inhibiting meeting work. Some issues, Mrs. Zimmer said, cannot be discussed until matters are resolved. She also said she questioned how residents believed the board lacked transparency, adding that she makes herself available.
While she contends that the board has been transparent, Dr. Hyde said village leaders lack “clear and concise communication” with residents that she wants to improve. Dr. Hyde also said she wants to bring back the public comment period, and manage it better to prevent unwarranted disruption.
“I don’t necessarily agree that everything has not been transparent, but I can understand where the public sees that,” she said.
All three candidates said the village lacks parking, and believe the Lions Field, possibly with complimentary shuttle service at times, could provide more spaces for residents and visitors. Mrs. Hyde said the board could incorporate one-way traffic patterns into some streets and could attract a company to offer a trolley service, or secure grants for one.
“Parking is a problem, but there will never be more curbside parking downtown,” Mrs. Zimmer said.
The Chrisman File
Joseph S. Chrisman:
Government Experience: NA
Education: high school diploma from Watertown High School, some college, some military academy experience
Other activities: fishing
Family: Susie O’Neill, girlfriend, Jory Chrisman, son, Jenna Vitullo, daughter
The Hyde File
Nancy L. Hyde
Government Experience: village trustee, town grievance board member
Education: doctorate of chiropractic from Life College, bachelor’s degree in business from Bentley University, high school diploma from Richardson High School
Other activities: NA
Family: Jacob Telker, son
The Zimmer file
Norma A. Zimmer:
Government Experience: Mayor, trustee, planning board member
Education: high school diploma from Central City Business Institute, associate’s degree in accounting from Jefferson Community College
Other Activities: event volunteer for chamber of commerce
Family: Dale Zimmer, son, Tricia Zimmer, daughter
Republican candidate Joseph S. Chrisman
