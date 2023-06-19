WEST CARTHAGE — There will be a Republican primary for a three-way race for two town of Champion council seats. Current Champion council members Jonathan J. Schell and William L. McMahon along with Brian M. Sech are vying for those positions.
MCMAHON
In November Mr. McMahon, 41, was appointed to the board to fill the position left vacant by Matthew T. Gump, who had taken an out-of-state job.
Mr. McMahon, a Carthage native, and his family moved to Great Bend in 2014 after living in Deferiet for 10 years. While in Deferiet, he served on the village planning board, zoning board and zoning board of appeals.
Currently, Mr. McMahon oversees the science laboratories and science stockrooms at Jefferson Community College, Watertown. Prior employment included residential construction, urban forestry assistant and land surveying.
The councilor graduated from Augustinian Academy, Carthage High School, Jefferson Community College and SUNY ESF Ranger School in Wanakena. He holds degrees in math and science, forest technology and land surveying.
He is running for reelection on the platform of “serve, strengthen, support.”
“I am extremely motivated and encouraged by serving others and I hope to strengthen our local community one relationship at a time,” he said. “The entire community can aid in the responsible and sustainable use of our resources. Problem solving, communication and relationship building are paramount when supporting each other to achieve a common goal.”
If elected, Mr. McMahon would like to increase community involvement in local government and town issues.
He plans to do so, “Through community and relationship building — one relationship/connection at a time. Active listening, education and being open to each individual viewpoint and concern. Also, by being accessible, approachable and honest.”
He and his wife, Jaymilyn, have two children, Ella, 11, and William, 5.
He is involved with the North Country Fellowship Church, Carthage Elks Lodge and is a member of a number of profession committees at JCC.
SCHELL
Mr. Schell,43, since May 2023, has been a geospatial information systems analyst with the Development Authority of the North Country. Prior to that he was the associate director with Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust in Watertown. Previously he was an agriculture mechanics and welding instructor at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center and a senior level agriculture educator with Cornell University Cooperative Extension.
He is currently a member of the Carthage Central School Board of Education and previously served on the Senator Patty Ritchie Agriculture Committee Advisory Board. He was chairperson for the Schoharie County Animal Emergency Response Committee and Black River St. Lawrence Research and Development Council Agriculture Committee.
He holds a bachelor of technology in agriculture engineering and masters of arts in teaching obtained at Cornell University.
“I am running for town council to increase the transparency of financial and management decisions and make town government more responsive to the needs of Champion residents,” said Mr. Schell. “In addition, my priority as councilperson will be to work with the rest of the town council to increase economic development initiatives and other recreational opportunities to improve the quality of life of Champion residents. I will use my grant writing skills to seek investments in town infrastructure and public safety without rasing taxes; as well as keeping residents informed of comings and goings of town government with social media and office hours for town board members to hear directly from residents.”
Mr. Schell feels the lack of economic development to sustain good paying jobs is the greatest concern for the town.
“If elected councilperson, I would work with the rest of the town council to first collaborate with current small businesses to develop programs that encourage investments that create more jobs and second recruit/encourage new businesses to relocate to the town.”
Mr. Schell and his wife Kylie, have three children, Ivan, 12, and twins Finley and Eve, 8.
The candidate is president of the Board of Directors of the North Country Farm to Food Connection that serves Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, National Farmer Veterans Coalition and NYS GIS Association.
SECH
Mr. Sech, 45, is a native of the town, raised on his parent’s dairy farm and now have a small hay and beef operation. He is also an equipment operator in the Jefferson County Highway Department and was previously a town of Champion Highway Department employee.
He was a long-time member and officer of the now defunct Champion Volunteer Fire Co. Inc. and currently is a member of the West Carthage Fire Department. Mr. Sech is a member of the 4 Rivers Historical Society and the Champion Grange through which he is the organizer of the annual July 4 Old Home Days parade.
He was awarded the Law and Service Award by the Carthage Elks for “his tireless work and dedication to the fire service and his community.”
“I’ve spent the majority of my life working for and volunteering in some form for this town,” said Mr. Sech. “I take a lot of pride in our town. It’s rich history. Agriculture. And it’s way of life here. I’m proud to call Champion my home.”
He is running for town council “to keep The town of Champion a safe, “The dynamic of the town has changed dramatically in the past 10-15 years,” he said. “And with that comes other changes. While a lot of work has been done to keep up with the changes I believe there’s still more to be done. Roads, water, fire protection and bringing in business are all definitely priorities. I’d like to see a better relationship between the town and the county as well. These are things I believe need some attention. I think the town board needs people who are going to work hard for the town and the people in it and I believe I can be that person. I see this as an opportunity to continue my service to my town.”
Mr. Sech’s family includes his three children, Jack, Emma and Sofia along with his girlfriend, Liana, and her two children Stella and Marco.
