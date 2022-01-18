WATERTOWN — As expected, the new members of the City Council on Tuesday night gave their approval to apply for a federal grant to hire city firefighters.
New councilmen Patrick J. Hickey and Cliff G. Olney III joined Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero to support the application to the federal Staffing for an Adequate Fire and Emergency Response, or SAFER grant. They indicated two weeks ago that they supported seeking the grant.
The $1.358 million contract will ask for five new firefighters, one who would replace an administrative captain position that was added during budget deliberations last spring.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce voted against it, expressing concern about the long-term impact on staffing for the fire department once the grant ends.
During a 20-minute discussion, Mayor Smith argued that the city will have to deal with getting rid of the minimum staffing stipulation in the firefighters’ contract that says 15 firefighters must be on duty at all times.
“It’s a balance and what we can afford in the future,” he said.
Fire Chief Matthew R. Timerman, City Manager Kenneth A. Mix and City Comptroller James E. Mills recommended applying for the grant because it would save the city in overtime expenses and keep costs down on adding more personnel.
The grant would pay 100% of salary costs and health benefits for three years. The application is due Feb. 4.
Three years ago, the city received a $561,202 SAFER grant to hire four firefighters, which saved the city about $1.6 million in overtime over three years.
That SAFER grant, distributed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, ran out in October.
