WATERTOWN — Three Watertown City School Districts schools were briefly placed under a lockout Wednesday afternoon following police activity in the area.
Watertown High School, Case Middle School and Wiley Intermediate School were each included in the situation that occurred at about 2:15, according to school Superintendent Patricia B. LaBarr.
Shortly after 2 p.m., Jefferson County emergency dispatches indicated that city police were attempting to halt a vehicle traveling southbound on Sherman Street, but the motorist would not comply.
The vehicle proceeded to the end of Sherman Street, onto West Iroquois Avenue and then crossed Washington Street onto East Iroquois Avenue. That street dead-ends within a few hundred yards of Washington Street and dispatches indicated that the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot toward the high school.
A total of three people were taken into custody, Detective Sgt. Joseph A. Giaquinto said.
There were no injuries as a result of the chase, and it was not immediately known what led to the chase.
Sgt. Giaquinto said that there was no direct threat to the schools, but they were placed in lockout due to the proximity of the chase to the schools.
Mrs. LaBarr said in a statement that the lockout was lifted at about 2:30 p.m.
