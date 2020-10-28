BLACK RIVER — After more than a decade with the same village mayor, there’s a three-way race for the seat.
In May, Leeland “Lee” Carpenter resigned as mayor of Black River and trustee Corey Decillis was appointed to lead the village. Mr. Decillis is now on the ballot with long-time fellow trustee Francis Dishaw and newcomer David K. Leonard.
Also on the ballot are incumbents Gary P. McCullouch and Bonnie Proven running uncontested for two trustee seats. Ms. Proven was appointed to the board in September to fill the position left vacant with Mayor Decillis’ appointment.
Mayor Decillis, 44, who is running as a Democrat, has been a Verizon lineman since 1998. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1995 and later attended Jefferson Community College, also in Watertown. He’s married with six children
Mayor Decillis was a Black River village trustee since 2010 before becoming mayor.
“If elected, residents can count on me to better the community and village of Black River for the betterment of the community members and their families. Furthermore, the needs of residents will always guide my decisions and be my priority,” he said.
Mr. Dishaw, 66, who is running as a Republican, is retired management at Home Depot. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1974 and has taken Jefferson Community College EMT, EMT 2, Cornell University business management courses. He’s married to Thomas B. Bair, director of nursing Carthage Center Nursing Home.
Mr. Dishaw has been a village trustee and deputy mayor since 2005.
Mr. Leonard, 58, is running on the Independent and Republican Party lines. He works in upper management at a Ford dealership, and is a business partner at Get R Done Automotive in Black River. He studied business at Jefferson Community College and SUNY Empire. He’s married with six children.
He does not have prior political experience.
Mr. Decillis feels a major concern in the village deals with property maintenance codes.
“The code enforcement job is a part-time job, which make the task a bit more difficult,” he said. “In accordance with the property maintenance law, after 10 days of notification, owners of occupied residences will be ticketed for noncompliance. The village then hires a contractor to mow unoccupied properties’ lawns and bill the owner. If the bill is not paid, the funds will be relieved on the property tax. As a village, we need to develop a way to keep cost down and get individuals to abide by the code.”
He also pointed out the current water source is cause for concern.
“An expansion of the source to include a secondary water source for the village would help with the demand for additional water,” he said. “In doing so, the board would need to work with local engineers to develop a system that would support the demand and be cost effective.”
Mr. Dishaw feels a major issue facing the village are the water rates outside the village.
“There are major water leaks in our water system outside the village of which are hard to keep track of,” he said. “The best way to resolve the water rates is to negotiate hire rates with the towns we supply. Best way to fix major leak issues before it becomes a problem is to install master meters at the points where it connects into our water system. Also at issue is adding another well for back up supply. Do this by getting state or federal grants.”
Mr. Leonard feels the village needs more business and better property maintenance.
“(There’s been a) lack of business growth over several years especially with the growth of Fort Drum,” he said. “Keeping homeowners responsible for property maintenance, better code enforcement.”
Mr. McCullouch has set up a Facebook page — wdt.me/BlackRiver — to further explore the candidate’s views on the issues.
