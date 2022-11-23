Save the River board president Jeffrey T. Garnsey looks out on a marsh in April that serves as prime spawning grounds for muskie on Blind Bay in Fishers Landing. Watertown Daily Times

FISHERS LANDING — The Thousand Islands Land Trust has officially finished its purchase of the Blind Bay property that U.S. Customs and Border Protection wants to build a Border Patrol station on.

The 20.5 acre property between Route 12 and the St. Lawrence River on Blind Bay is now officially owned by the conservation group, who pledge to keep all the properties they purchase ‘forever wild,’ free from development.

