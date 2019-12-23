ALEXANDRIA BAY — The state will financially back an environmental nonprofit’s acquisition of multiple island properties, an effort to inhibit invasive species and preserve the water quality of the St. Lawrence River, with more than $1 million in grant funding.
The Thousand Islands Land Trust was awarded two grants totaling $1.23 million through the state’s Regional Economic Development Council initiative for past and upcoming land purchases.
The awards, announced Thursday, include $819,305 to help the trust acquire seven parcels totaling 155 acres on Number Nine Island in the town of Alexandria and $408,400 to acquire 12 acres of land along the Lake of the Isles on Wellesley Island
Spencer T. Busler, assistant director of the trust, said the acquisitions, which will remove the land from the tax roles, will help protect Goose Bay, which Number Nine Island abuts, and the Lake of the Isles, which opens into the St. Lawrence River, from “unchecked development.” Development could bring additional nutrients to the water that can cause algal blooms and attract more invasive weeds, like Eurasian milfoil.
“It’s pretty good news we received,” Mr. Busler said.
The land trust already purchased one parcel on Number Nine Island in July for $94,000, according to Jefferson County property records, and Mr. Busler said the trust hopes to acquire the other six next year. The predominantly undeveloped forest on the island and the coastal wetlands around it and the bay support game fish, waterfowl and migratory birds.
The trust previously acquired land along the western shores of Goose Bay, and Mr. Busler said obtaining additional acreage will help protect more areas of the bay from invasive species and algal blooms.
“Hopefully we can further limit unchecked development on the island,” Mr. Busler said.
The forested acreage the land trust plans to purchase along the Lake of the Isles lies next to the Barnett Marsh, which the trust has also protected through previous acquisitions. The area also supports various birds and fish.
“The (state) funding is allowing for this conservation project to happen. Without this funding, the project would not happen,” Mr. Busler said.
The local trust has striven to protect the wetlands, grasslands and woods of the Thousand Islands since 1985 by protecting more than 10,000 acres of land through acquisition or conservation easements, which does not take land off the tax roles. The group acquired 533 acres between Cape Vincent and Hammond this year, making that acreage tax exempt.
(1) comment
Will these places be available for people to visit, or off limits?
