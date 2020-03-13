WATERTOWN — The Donegal Beard Growing Contest is on despite the Irish festival being postponed.
Ian Primmer, owner of Time Warp Tavern on State Street, got a good idea from his wife, Laura. The 35th North Country Goes Green Irish Festival is postponed due to growing concerns over the coronavirus, and one of its events is the beard growing contest, scheduled for Friday on the 11th floor of the Dulles State Office Building.
On Friday, Ms. Primmer suggested to her husband that the tavern host the beard contest. It was an easy decision for Mr. Primmer since he’s participating in the event.
As a result, the competition is back on and is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. at 302 State St. in Watertown. Registration is at 3 p.m.
“A special Thank you goes out to Ian Primmer & the Time Warp for helping us make the best out of a bad situation,” the contest posted on Facebook.
