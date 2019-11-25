Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to nine different schools across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties this month to bring our readers this year’s edition of the High School Basketball Tab. Here you will find our favorite photos from each school, as well as links to each story published in our tab. It’s your one-stop-shop for all things high school basketball in the north country. We hope you enjoy.
PHILADELPHIA — Adrien LaMora doesn’t follow much professional basketball, but she follows Breanna Stewart, the former Cicero-North Syracuse star that went on to win four national championships at the University of Connecticut before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Seattle Storm in 2016. ... by Phil Sanzo
With practice pushed back to Nov. 18 this year, a whole week after they usually begin, teams have a short amount of time to prepare for the 2019-20 basketball season. ... Times Staff Report
CHAUMONT — Leo Wilson felt good about his boys basketball team after the 2018-19 season. While Lyme was losing Damon Blaha and Ryan Aubertine to graduation, it was still the defending Section 3 Class D champions and its biggest weapon, Isaiah Wilson, was returning for his senior year. ... by Phil Sanzo
The coaching carousel has taken a big turn through Section 10 boys basketball for the 2019-20 season. ... by Al St. Pierre
LOWVILLE — Sydney Brown is a 3-point shooter, and a great one at that. Her 76 3-pointers last season led Section 3 and earned her a spot on the Times All-North girls basketball first team. ... by Phil Sanzo
OSWEGO — Joe Babcock has long admired the skill set of Oswego girls basketball center Caitlin Lilly, and will look to the senior standout to set the tone for his vision of the program during his first season as head varsity coach. ... by Josh St. Croix
MADRID — The girls basketball season won’t officially start for Madrid-Waddington junior guard Emma Plumley until January. ... by Cap Carey
CENTRAL SQUARE — Tim Giblin has started every game at point guard for the Central Square boys basketball team over the last three seasons and contributed to a total of 50 wins during his varsity career, developing into a dynamic force to spark the Redhawks’ rise through Section 3. ... by Josh St. Croix
BELLEVILLE — Leaning his back up against the padded wall in the quaint Belleville Henderson gymnasium, Mike Burdick takes a second before answering the question posed to him. ... by Phil Sanzo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.