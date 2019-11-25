Our dedicated team of sportswriters and photojournalists travelled to nine different schools across Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties this month to bring our readers this year’s edition of the High School Basketball Tab. Here you will find our favorite photos from each school, as well as links to each story published in our tab. It’s your one-stop-shop for all things high school basketball in the north country. We hope you enjoy.

Indian River girls basketball player Adrien LaMora dribbles the ball inside the high school's gym Monday prior to the start of practice. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

LaMora’s versatility may give Indian River opponents another problem

PHILADELPHIA — Adrien LaMora doesn’t follow much professional basketball, but she follows Breanna Stewart, the former Cicero-North Syracuse star that went on to win four national championships at the University of Connecticut before being drafted No. 1 overall by the Seattle Storm in 2016. ... by Phil Sanzo

The Harrisville boys basketball team celebrates with their fellow students in the student section following their 67-54 victory over OESJ in the NYSPHSAA Class D boys basketball state championship game in Binghamton in February. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Teams starting late but end goals remain same

With practice pushed back to Nov. 18 this year, a whole week after they usually begin, teams have a short amount of time to prepare for the 2019-20 basketball season. ... Times Staff Report

Left to right: Isaiah Wilson, Kyle Gaumes and Jake Bombard make up Lyme’s big three at guard. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times 

Lyme’s Big 3 changes into something more powerful

CHAUMONT — Leo Wilson felt good about his boys basketball team after the 2018-19 season. While Lyme was losing Damon Blaha and Ryan Aubertine to graduation, it was still the defending Section 3 Class D champions and its biggest weapon, Isaiah Wilson, was returning for his senior year. ... by Phil Sanzo

New faces on NAC boys sidelines
Brushton-Moira’s Colby McCarthy block Madrid-Waddington’s Braydon Bush during last year’s playoffs. Brushton-Moira features a new coach this season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Section 10 boys teams turn new page as new coaches abound

The coaching carousel has taken a big turn through Section 10 boys basketball for the 2019-20 season. ... by Al St. Pierre

Lowville’s Sydney Brown led Section 3 in 3-point shooting last season with 76 made threes. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

Lowville’s Brown tries to take focus off her 3-point shooting ability

LOWVILLE — Sydney Brown is a 3-point shooter, and a great one at that. Her 76 3-pointers last season led Section 3 and earned her a spot on the Times All-North girls basketball first team. ... by Phil Sanzo

Center of attention
Oswego senior center Caitlin Lilly heads an experienced team for the Buccaneers. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Oswego center Lilly leads experienced squad for new coach Babcock

OSWEGO — Joe Babcock has long admired the skill set of Oswego girls basketball center Caitlin Lilly, and will look to the senior standout to set the tone for his vision of the program during his first season as head varsity coach. ... by Josh St. Croix

Working her way back
Madrid-Waddington’s Emma Plumley works with physical therapist Brett Amo of the Riverledge Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg. Provided by Nicole Thompson

Madrid-Waddington’s top player, Plumley, working dilligently to get back on court

MADRID — The girls basketball season won’t officially start for Madrid-Waddington junior guard Emma Plumley until January. ... by Cap Carey

ALWAYS ON POINT
Central Square senior point guard Tim Giblin takes a shot at practice last week. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Giblin ready for final act with fellow seniors at Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE — Tim Giblin has started every game at point guard for the Central Square boys basketball team over the last three seasons and contributed to a total of 50 wins during his varsity career, developing into a dynamic force to spark the Redhawks’ rise through Section 3. ... by Josh St. Croix

Belleville Henderson scrimmages at practice last week in Adams. Julia Hopkins/Watertown Daily Times

Belleville Henderson believes signs of improvement visible after years of struggling

BELLEVILLE — Leaning his back up against the padded wall in the quaint Belleville Henderson gymnasium, Mike Burdick takes a second before answering the question posed to him. ... by Phil Sanzo

