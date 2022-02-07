Attorney Todd J. Aldinger is making the case that he will be the best representative for New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District.
In an interview Monday, the Buffalo-area lawyer who has made a name for himself representing clients in opposition to COVID-19-related protocols, said he believes he would be the best representative in Congress for the district that stretches from Niagara Falls to northern Jefferson County.
He said those anti-mandate suits have become his calling card of sorts, and he stands on strong conservative values.
“I’ve been fighting these mandates, the way as I can as a lawyer through lawsuits, pretty much since they started, and I’d like to put that record against anyone else in the 24th District,” he said.
Mr. Aldinger has represented a gym owner who faced $100,000 in fines for not enforcing mask policies, and not wearing masks himself, in his establishment. He is also representing that man in a case where he did not wear a mask repeatedly to Orchard Park school board meetings, and was barred from entering further meetings.
Mr. Aldinger also represented parents in a lawsuit against the Williamsville and Clarence Central School Districts, forcing the districts to return to a five-day-per-week in-school class schedule in the spring of 2021.
He said he’s proud of the work he’s done overturning what he says are illegal mandates from the executive branch.
“These are critical policy decisions, the legislature has to vote on them,” he said.
In Congress, Mr. Aldinger said he would push for the end of COVID-19 vaccine mandates wherever they are found. He said he finds such mandates “un-American and unscientific.” He said he believes there needs to be more attention paid to “natural immunity” developed when an individual is infected with COVID-19, and those who have caught COVID-19 shouldn’t be required to receive a vaccine to be considered protected.
He himself is only partially vaccinated. Mr. Aldinger said he took one dose of the Moderna vaccine when it was made available, so he could continue to work on legal cases, but caught COVID-19 three months later. Since then, Mr. Aldinger said he is confident in his natural immunity, and does not plan to take another vaccine dose.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, natural immunity is a risky gamble, with all indications that vaccination is a more reliable and safe way to establish some immunity against COVID-19, or at least prevent severe illness. Mr. Aldinger said he sees a difference between COVID-19 vaccines and the other vaccinations required for school admittance and to work in the medical field. COVID-19 vaccines are relatively new, while something like the widely-required Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine is much older and not required for those who have already caught one of those diseases.
On his campaign Facebook page, Mr. Aldinger has made a number of campaign promises, almost all related to COVID-19. He pledged to dissolve the CDC and assign most of its responsibilities to the states, introduce a bill barring any federal support for schools with mask mandates for students, eliminate the COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers, as well as requiring hospitals and medical facilities provide whatever medications patients request as long as they cannot prove the medication would cause harm. Mr. Aldinger used Ivermectin, the anti-parasitic medication often used in veterinary practice and once hyped as a COVID-19 cure, as an example of a medication hospitals should be required to provide at a patient’s request.
Ultimately, Mr. Aldinger said he decided to run for Congress because he wants to represent the opinions of the district, something he said he doesn’t believe Congressman Chris L. Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, would be able to do successfully. Mr. Jacobs is the closest candidate to an incumbent in the race for NY-24 as of now. He’s the current congressman for NY-27, a district that covers western New York between Rochester and Buffalo, and has announced his plan to run for NY-24.
“Chris Jacobs, I think he’s been incredibly weak in standing up to anyone,” he said.
Mr. Aldinger pointed to Mr. Jacobs vote as a state Senator in 2020 to provide then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo with wide-reaching and non-expiring emergency powers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,
Mr. Aldinger characterized that vote as “giving Democrats unilateral authority,” and said that is not what a Republican should do in office. He said Mr. Jacobs should have pushed for a caveat in the state of emergency that the Governor should seek legislative approval for every emergency order.
Mr. Aldinger also accused Rep. Jacobs of supporting the establishment of the committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Rep. Jacobs did support a version of the Jan. 6t committee that only earned support from 35 House Republicans in May, but that measure failed and Rep. Jacobs voted no on the proposal that eventually established the current Jan. 6 committee.
Mr. Jacobs’ campaign did not respond to a request for comment about Mr. Aldinger’s statements.
Being a western New York native, Mr. Aldinger said he has more work to do in familiarizing himself with the eastern reaches of the new district, places like Oswego and Jefferson counties. He was once a staffer to state Sen. Patrick M. Gallivan, R-Elma, and that gave him a familiarity with the western New York towns he would represent if elected to Congress.
“I look forward to learning what issues are important to the people on the eastern side of the district,” he said. “I think they’ll probably be similar to issues on the western part of the district, for the most part, because there’s some small rural communities, small towns like the ones I grew up in.”
Mr. Aldinger said he anticipates learning more about the Lake Ontario shoreline, as the district now represents nearly all of New York’s lakeshore land.
When it comes to Fort Drum, the new NY-24 will represent a small but very populous portion on the western side of the base. Mr. Aldinger said he plans to visit Jefferson County and hear from military members specifically.
“I’m going to reach out to people and talk to as many as I can, figure out what’s important to people in the Fort Drum area, and when I go to Congress I’m going to represent their interests to the best of my ability,” he said.
Mr. Aldinger, if he completes the required petitioning process, will appear on the Republican primary ballot against Rep. Jacobs on June 28. Another candidate, Mario J. Fratto, has also announced his intention to run in the Republican primary. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.