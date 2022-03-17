BUFFALO — Todd J. Aldinger, a candidate in New York’s 24th Congressional District, has withdrawn from the race and endorsed a former competitor.
Mr. Aldinger shared the news in a statement on Twitter and Facebook March 8.
“I needed much more support than I have received to stay and fight in New York,” he said. “I will not be running for Congress.”
Mr. Aldinger has made headlines for winning legal cases against the state of New York and various local governments over their enforcement of COVID-19 mandates. But in his statement, he said he will no longer take any legal cases in New York, and will leave the state “ASAP.”
Mr. Aldinger endorsed fellow Republican candidate Andrew F. McCarthy, a Niagara Falls-based veteran and military intelligence officer, in the race for NY-24.
Mr. Aldinder’s abrupt exit from the race came a little more than a month after his announcement. He did not return a request for comment regarding the reason for his exit.
