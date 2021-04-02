ALEXANDRIA BAY — Effective Thursday, it became a little more costly for some vehicles to cross the Thousand Islands International Bridge.
For passenger vehicles, the toll to cross the spans connecting the United States to Canada rose from $3 to $3.25 in U.S. dollars. A toll increase was last enacted by the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority and its Canadian counterpart, the Federal Bridge Corporation Ltd., in 2018.
Vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds or more, including passenger buses, tractor trailers and any vehicle carrying commercial goods, will pay $8 for the first two axles on any vehicle, with an additional $2 per axle cost for larger vehicles, including trailers.
Trucks more than 10,000 pounds that cross only one span of the system to deliver goods to either Wellesley Island or Hill Island, Ontario, will pay $6.
For frequent bridge crossers, commutation trip tags can be purchased that will offer a reduced cost per crossing. A 16-trip tag can be purchased for $26, up from $23, while a 72-trip tag costs $38, up from $35.
