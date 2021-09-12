WATERTOWN — The Tug Hill Commission will offer a free workshop to assist town officials in preparing their annual budgets.
Set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the village of Port Leyden village office/fire hall, 3387 Douglas St., the presenter will be Laird Petrie, who recently retired from the New York State Office of the State Comptroller’s Syracuse Regional Office. The workshop will include a question and answer period.
Village officials are welcome to attend, but the workshops are aimed at assisting towns to prepare for the 2022 budgeting process.
Topics to be covered include an overview of the budgetary responsibilities of local officials, development of a structurally balanced budget, key elements of the annual budget, tools available for assisting town officials in the budget process and monitoring and amending the annual budget.
Space is limited, register no later than Monday, Sept. 27, by calling the Tug Hill Commission at 1-888-785-2380 or by emailing tughill@tughill.org. Any applicable county and/or state COVID protocols in place at the time will be followed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.