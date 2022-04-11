WATERTOWN — The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County is hosting two Town Hall sessions on
April 21.
The first session will be in-person at the Watertown Urban Mission starting at 11:30 a.m. The second session will be virtual via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. All members of the community are invited to attend either session.
The Food Policy Council of Jefferson County was founded by the United Way of Northern New York. Its goal is to create sustainable systems that improve the self-reliance of community members over food needs.
The Town Hall sessions are an opportunity for the community to share their input and learn more about the Food Policy Council’s proposals to support the local food system.
register to participate by contacting Courteney Stepanek at 315-788-5631 orv courteney.stepanek@unitedwaynny.org.
