Town historian honored by Carthage Lions

CARTHAGE — Seldom without words, the newest recipient of the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award by the Carthage Lions was admittedly dumbfounded.
“I did not expect this,” said Lynn M. Thorton after Carthage Lions president Diana Clement made the presentation during Feb. 12 Lions meeting at the Elks Lodge.
The Lions award is given in memory of Robert J. Uplinger, a past international president and a member of the Syracuse Host Lions Club who served as the 55th International President 1971-72. According to a brochure about the award, Mr. Uplinger was “an energetic and devoted Lion who devoted himself to promoting and advancing Lionism in Multiple District 20 and around the world,” serving “with outstanding distinction.” He was the first recipient of the award given in his name and received numerous honors and awards for his dedicated service which included co-chairing Lions Day at the United Nations.
According to the dedication on the plaque, Mrs. Thorton was presented with the award, “for community leadership as an educator, historian, visionary for preservation and role model for youth while demonstrating the Lions motto ‘We serve.’”
As the town of Champion historian of more than 13 years of voluntary service, Mrs. Thornton writes grants, does research for individuals, presents programs in the schools and the community, sets up displays in the town offices and speaks to groups.
She is the vice president of the 4 River Valleys Historical Society and has spearheaded the renovation the Hiram Hubbard Homestead in the hamlet of Champion which the historical society owns and is converting it into their headquarters and a museum.
The historian also lends her expertise in aid in research and maintaining the Carthage Free Library Heritage Room.
Mrs. Thornton taught fourth through sixth grade for more than 30 years. It was while she was teaching fourth grade she developed a guide for a walking tour to sites connected to the “Great Carthage Fire of 1884” which destroyed most of the village’s downtown area.
Established in 1993, the Uplinger Award honors outstanding Lions, non-Lions and organizations that perform exemplary service to the club, district or community. Honorees “possess the highest examples of Lionistic character, ideals, purpose and service.”
In order to present the award, a chapter must make a charitable donation to the state and Bermuda Lions Foundation in honor of the recipient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.