ALEXANDRIA — If town plans hold, the former Bonnie Castle Recreation Center on Route 12 may soon have new life.
At a special meeting Jan. 31, the town board unanimously approved a resolution to hire the engineering firm Bernier Carr & Associates to handle the first steps in renovating the former ice rink.
Plans include an ice arena, space for concerts and large gatherings, and rentable space for organizations to host large events. It would replace the town’s aging Bolton Avenue municipal arena.
But the building is a long way from ready for what the town has planned. The recreation center was once owned by the nearby Bonnie Castle Resort. It hosted ice skating, hockey tournaments and outdoor activities and had a dining room. It has sat vacant since 2012, when the Thousand Islands Privateers hockey team left the arena and became the Watertown Privateers, the precursor to the Watertown Wolves.
On Tuesday, Alexandria Town Supervisor Brent M. Sweet said the town is working toward renovating the roof of the structure, which is budgeted to cost as much as $3.09 million. Mr. Sweet said the town’s estimates put the cost at about $2.7 million, plus engineering fees between $200,000 and $300,000.
The board made its first move on the roof project Jan. 31.
“That means we have to have the design and engineering done, which is the first step,” Mr. Sweet said.
Bernier Carr & Associates will design and plan the new roofing structure, as well as work out how to remove the old roof, before presenting the plan back to the Alexandria Town Board for approval.
The town will then seek bids from businesses interested in completing the work, and likely accept the lowest offer. Mr. Sweet said that process will take time, and the town won’t know the status of some of the grants it has applied for to finance the project until the end of the year.
In 2019, town voters approved the town’s purchase of the 300-acre property, which includes the 40,000-square-foot arena and other buildings for $300,000. They also approved a proposal for the town to borrow $5.5 million to finance the purchase, as well as planned renovations and improvements. The town has not borrowed that $5.5 million, and Mr. Sweet said he intends to use as much grant and American Rescue Plan funding as possible to complete the project.
“We’re going to apply for grants, and if we don’t get grants, we’re going to reapply for grants,” he said.
He said he will categorically not raise town taxes to finance the project, pointing out how the town actually cut its property tax rate by 6 cents this year, at the same time it budgeted $200,000 for the Bonnie Castle Recreation Center project.
He said the municipal arena has been in need of major renovations or replacement for many years, and the town’s research has shown that renovating the former recreation center is the cheapest option. Building a new facility was pegged at between $12 million and $15 million a few years ago, and would likely cost more now.
Also on Jan 31, the town board approved a resolution to devote $346,000 to a shared streetscape renovation project it is undertaking with the village of Alexandria Bay and the state of New York. Both the village and town are spending $346,000 each, with upward of $600,000 coming from the state to renovate a variety of local public infrastructure.
Mr. Sweet said plans call for public sidewalk replacement throughout the town and village, two new boat ramps and dock systems at municipal docks, and a renovation of Alexandria Bay’s Thompson Park playground, as well as other projects. The board on Jan. 31 approved a bid from T.J. Fiacco Construction, Norwood, to complete the project.
“I believe they plan on starting as soon as the weather allows them to,” Mr. Sweet said.
