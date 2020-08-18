ALEXANDRIA — Town officials have put a measure on November’s ballot that would determine whether the highway superintendent and town clerk should remain elected positions, or become appointees of the Town Council.
Brent Sweet, Alexandria town supervisor, said the council decided to pursue the decision primarily for financial reasons.
“One of the main reasons is that we feel it will save the town money,” Mr. Sweet said.
According to Mr. Sweet, the Alexandria highway supervisor is in charge of two funds accounting for roughly 40 percent of the town’s nearly $5 million budget. As it stands now, the superintendent is the only person who’s able to make decisions on spending from those accounts, without input from the Town Council.
“We feel better that five board members make the decisions on how those monies get spent, rather than one highway superintendent,” Mr. Sweet said.
He said if the superintendent were to become an appointee, they would still maintain control of those accounts, but would be required to follow the direction of the board on what money to spend and where to spend it.
Mr. Sweet also said the highway superintendent currently doesn’t perform work for the department, they only oversee the work and make executive decisions. The proposition the council has put to the vote would make the appointed highway supervisor a “working supervisor,” meaning they would work, as well as oversee the department.
“The appointed position would be a working position,” Mr. Sweet said. “They’d have a truck, they’d need a CDL, the whole process.”
Mr. Sweet said the town currently spends about $81,000 per highway worker, and if the superintendent became a working supervisor, the town would be able to save that money by eliminating one position.
As for the decision to change the town clerk to an appointee of the council, Mr. Sweet said the town has had issues with clerks in the past they weren’t able to address because the clerk wasn’t the direct employee of the town.
“Our town clerk, last year, took over half the number of working days, and she took parts of other days off,” said Michael Fayette, town council member and finance director. “She can do that, there’s nothing stopping her because she’s an elected official, she doesn’t accrue vacation time, sick time, nothing.”
According to a town report, the current Alexandria Town Clerk Jessy Hudon took 126 days off in 2019 out of 250 possible work days. That equates to 50.4 percent of available work days.
Late last July, the Times reported Ms. Hudon had taken what the town council called an unexplained, indeterminate absence from work, while still taking her full salary. The council posted a message to the town government website, stating the clerk hadn’t explained to them why she was not in the office.
The Times reported Ms. Hudon returned to the office full-time in early September, and explained she had been out of the office for personal and health reasons.
Ms. Hudon did not return a request for comment as of press time Tuesday evening.
Mr. Sweet said years ago, the town had been working with a different town clerk and found she had been embezzling money from them. The Times reported the clerk, Ellen S. Peck, had stolen more than $25,000 from the town over a five-year period from 2009 to 2013.
“She got into trouble and she started not showing up for work,” Mr. Sweet said. “We didn’t see her for weeks and I called the state Comptroller’s Office to ask what we could do, we’ve got a situation, we’ve got things that aren’t being done, we’ve got people coming to the door and the doors are down. They said, as long as she files her monthly reports of death certificates, marriage licenses, hunting licenses, all the vital statistic things that she’s in control of, as long as she files the monthly report, there’s nothing you can do.”
Mr. Sweet said if the town clerk position were to become an appointed position, the clerk would be beholden to the town’s existing personnel policies, and would accrue vacation, sick and personal days like a traditional employee would.
Signs imploring Alexandria residents to vote to either reject or accept the proposal come November have popped up around the town. The signs in support of the provision say it will save the town money, and the signs in opposition state the decision would diminish the voting rights of town residents.
Mr. Fayette said he doesn’t agree the decision would reduce democratic involvement in the town because the positions of highway supervisor and town clerk are rarely contested.
“When you say I’m taking your right to vote away, there is no choice,” he said. “In the last 20 years, through five elections, only one time were either of those an open position.”
According to town documents, the last time the town clerk and town highway superintendent ran a contested election was 2013.
Mr. Fayette said two council members and the town supervisor, a majority of the council, are up for election every two years. Comparatively, the highway supervisor and town clerk positions are up for election every four years.
“If anything that’s the body that has gotta keep an eye on things, and is subject to change in two years as opposed to four years,” he said. Mr. Sweet said he’s heard criticism that the town council is moving to make these changes to the highway superintendent and town clerk positions because of a personal vendetta the council members have against the people filling those positions.
“We’ve been accused of this being personal, this is not personal, this is about the town of Alexandria, it’s about the taxpayers and the taxpayer dollars, that’s the big thing here,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.