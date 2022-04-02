CHAMPION — The town board has scheduled bulk cleanup days for Champion town residents for two weekends in May at the transfer station on Card Road.
Bulky residential items will be accepted at no cost from residents of the town and village of West Carthage during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 and 13, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 and 14. No businesses or farms may participate. No construction debris, mattresses, tires, oil paint cans, chemicals, agricultural bags or hazardous items will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.