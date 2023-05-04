WEST CARTHAGE — The Champion Town Board will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. May 17 to discuss replacing furnaces at the Town Municipal Building, highway garage and Champion Station. The meeting will be held in the town offices, 10 N. Broad St.
