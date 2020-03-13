CLAYTON — In an effort to allow for more festivals, fairs and other special events outside of the village, town officials have reintroduced the prospect of a permit system for such events.
The Town Council recently reviewed draft regulations that, as proposed, would require anyone wanting to host a special event with more than 100 people to obtain a permit from the Joint Town and Village Planning Board.
Anyone wanting to host a special event must submit a site plan or special user permit to the planning board for site plan approval, said Richard A. Ingerson, the zoning and code enforcement officer for the town and village.
The definition of special event under the draft law includes “circuses, fairs, carnivals, festivals, weddings or other types of special events/mass gatherings.”
A permit would cost $150 for an event expected to attract 100 to 500 attendees during its duration, and $250 for an event expected to usher 501 attendees or more, according to the draft law.
Mr. Ingerson said certain zoning districts, particularly ones encompassing waterfront areas along Route 12E, Route 12 and islands within town boundaries like Grindstone, prohibit special events and mass gatherings. By adopting a law requiring event permits, Mr. Ingerson said residents and businesses could host them in those areas, as long as the planning board approves them.
“It would possibly allow for more activities in the town of Clayton that aren’t allowed,” Mr. Ingerson said.
Officials explored the possibility of incorporating special events permits in 2015 and 2018, but the proposed regulations were dropped both times.
The town board previously scheduled a public hearing for the proposed law for Wednesday, but has since cancelled it to revise the legislation.
Supervisor Lance L. Peterson Sr. said officials have only begun discussing the proposed law, and he felt a few regulations were not “user-friendly.” For example, Mr. Peterson said he disagreed with requiring permit requests 60 business days before the event — he would change it to 60 total days — and needing information for various members of organizations seeking to host an event. He would change it to whoever leads the hosting efforts. Mr. Peterson said he was unsure about how long redrafting the law will take.
“This is a tool to open up zoning,” he said. “Not to make it more restrictive.”
Family reunions and related events, holiday celebrations, fundraisers and other charitable festivities on private residential properties will not require permits under the current iteration of the draft law. The proposed regulations call for permit requirements for weddings held at commercial venues, but Mr. Peterson said private weddings held at home would not warrant one.
Penalties proposed by the draft law for failing to obtain a permit include a fine that would range from $1,000 to $5,000, or no more than one year of imprisonment.
“We’re just going to do a little modifications and get it ready to present to the public,” Mr. Ingerson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.