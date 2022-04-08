HENDERSON — The town of Henderson was awarded a grant totaling a little more than $9 million through the Regional Economic Development Council to replace on-site septic systems in the hamlets of Henderson and Henderson Harbor.
Town Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that the new system, called the Septic Tank Effluent Pumping, or STEP system will encompass all of the Henderson Harbor area, from County Route 123 to Bayshore Drive; all of the side roads off County Route 123; County Route 178 to Eastman Tract Road; Fargo Road; County Road 72; the other portion of County Route 178; and up to the town offices.
Mr. Glaser said he doesn’t remember the exact number of equivalent dwelling units, EDUs, but he believes just under 300 people on the harbor’s east side will now “be taken care of by the town of Henderson’s treatment center.”
Mr. Glaser said this project has been in the works for some time now.
“It was a project that was started almost two years ago,” Mr. Glaser said. “Actually, according to EFC (Environmental Facilities Corp.), the town’s board started it over 15 years ago. But it just came to where when I got in … I pushed on it really hard.”
He said the town has been working with GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying, Watertown, to develop the drawing for the project. The plans are in the final drawing stages now and should be done in the next month or two.
The total cost of the project will be about $13.6 million. The remainder of the money not covered by the grant, roughly $4.6 million, will be financed at a 0% rate. Mr. Glaser attributes the 0% rate to an income survey conducted.
Affected users will pay between $846 and $849 per EDU per year in order to pay off the 0% loan. The loan is for 35 to 40 years.
Each house represents one EDU, and a business, due to water usage, may be comprised of multiple EDUs.
Mr. Glaser said that the state Department of Environmental Conservation dye-tested the water “years ago,” which then prompted looking into getting these new systems set up.
“Maybe it wasn’t something that was a priority on their list at the time,” Mr. Glaser said. “Of course if this community would have sat there and done that years ago, it would have been done at a considerably less expense.”
He said that with clean water regulations and efforts to preserve Lake Ontario and the region’s freshwater systems, now is the time to ensure clean water in the harbor.
“I think it’s the perfect time for Henderson to wake up and say, ‘Hey, we don’t want bacteria (going) into our harbor anymore.’” he said. “We want to be a clean community, and that’s what kind of prompted it … all the citizens know that this is something that’s beneficial for the lakes that they live around.”
Mr. Glaser said having the new STEP system will help residents and businesses.
“The maintenance on it is all up to the town now,” he said. “So they don’t have pumping problems or anything else. The only thing that they have to supply is an electrical service.” He said that this could cost anywhere from 25 to 50 cents a month.
When the water level reaches a certain area, the pump will turn on and pump all of the effluent out of the tank and into the forcement.
“These people having these systems now, whether it’d be a family that lived there, or the grandparents have grandkids or whatever, a lot of them go swimming in their backyards,” Mr. Glaser said. “They don’t have to worry about bacteria from their leaching systems in the water now that can get kids pretty sick if they catch it just right.”
Mr. Glaser said there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick directly from the water, but it is hard to tell where bacteria comes from.
“We can’t be positive about anything without a lot of significant testing,” he said.
Project construction is scheduled to start in April 2023 and will take approximately a year and a half to finish.
