LYME — The town will increase its property tax rates slightly in 2021, to $1.00061 per $1,000 of assessed value.
That means a town resident with a house valued at $100,000 will have a town tax bill of $100.06 for 2021.
That is a 0.83% increase from last year, when the tax rate was $0.99234 per $1000. The town is expecting to take in $391,504 of this year’s budget in tax revenue.
Lyme Town Supervisor Scott G. Aubertine said his goal for this year’s budget was balance, and he thinks this year’s budget is well positioned to handle the drop in revenue most towns are expecting across the state. The town council voted to pass the budget on Nov. 5.
He said there were two major projects budgeted for 2020 that do not need to be in the 2021 budget, so the town has more money freed up this year.
Last year, the town budgeted $380,000 for building and equipment, Mr. Aubertine said.
“A lot of that was estimated for work we wanted to do on the municipal building this year. Well, 2020 being what it is, those plans never came to fruition, and the town board, in planning the 2021 town budget, decided we should hold off on that,” he added.
He said the town had also budgeted $62,000 for the Lyme Heritage Center, the official town historian, so they could purchase their building outright. That was a one-time cost that does not have to be repeated.
Together, the absence of those two line items means more than $400,000 of expenses were cut from this year’s budget. Not only does that mean there’s slightly more money left from last year’s budget available as fund balance this year, but it also means the town’s current budget calls for significantly less money than last year’s did.
The 2020 budget called for $3.25 million in spending, and the 2021 budget, as adopted on Nov. 5, calls for $2.59 million in spending — a decrease of 20%.
While the municipal building did not get the renovations the town had planned for this year, Mr. Aubertine said they did see a need to do the repairs this year, as the town hopes to build a new municipal building and highway garage on Route 12E.
Mr. Aubertine said much of the state aid provided to the town, like CHIPS money for local highway work, has been reduced. The state also stopped providing Aid and Incentives for Municipalities funding to the town this year, part of a larger elimination of aid for 1,325 towns and villages determined to be less reliant on the funding, according to the state comptroller’s office.
Most towns, villages and counties in New York are anticipating a steep decrease in sales tax revenue, which often accounts for just as much, if not more, of a town’s income as property taxes do. This year, the town is budgeting for $577,000 in non-property tax revenue, the same as their 2020 expectations, but much less than the $647,628 in revenue generated in 2019.
“Traditionally, for the last 12 years, I have always estimated our sales tax to be lower than projected,” Mr. Aubertine said. “I never plan on what they say we’re going to get, which helps us stay on budget.”
Mr. Aubertine said this year’s budget, even with the slight decrease in overall revenue, has proven to be a relatively normal financial plan for the town, no major cuts are on the line and he has no major concerns as of now.
“Everything worked out pretty good this year,” he said.
