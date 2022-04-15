WATERTOWN — The town of Watertown has acquired the water tower and water system of the now-closed Watertown Correctional Facility.
Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett told the Town Board about the transfer from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision during its meeting on Thursday.
Town officials requested the take over shortly after the prison closed last March.
The town had provided water to the prison and served about 40 homes to the Dry Hill housing subdivision and its Water District 4.
If it did not acquire it, the town would have had to build a new tower at a cost about $3 million.
The town will now maintain the water tower, according to the agreement with state corrections.
Town officials are also trying to acquire the prison site and property that contains several dozen deteriorated homes.
After Thursday’s meeting, Mr. Bartlett said he has not heard from the state about that potential deal.
He’s sent to two letters about acquiring the 71-acre prison site but got no response. The 1000 Islands Regional Local Development Corp. would take control of the site.
There’s interest by developers to then buy part of the property, tear down the deteriorated houses and redevelop the site for housing.
The Watertown Correctional Facility opened in 1982 and was converted into a prison from a United States Air Force facility. The Watertown facility employed roughly 400 people total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.