WATERTOWN — The Town of Watertown Fire Department helped save most of a garage after a wood boiler connected to it caught fire Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 9 a.m., the town fire department responded to 17193 County Route 156 for reports of a garage on fire and close to the house. People home at the time saw the fire and dialed 911.
Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey VanBrocklin said firefighters got on scene and found what appeared to be a malfunctioned wood boiler that had caught fire and spread to the ceilings and walls in the back of the garage. Flames were showing at the time and no hydrants are in the area, but the town’s first engine carries 1,500 gallons on board, which was more than enough to take down the fire with an offensive attack.
“They got in there quickly and knocked it down,” he said. “The guys did a great job.”
Not only did the firefighters protect the fire from spreading to the house, they also contained the fire to the back corner of the garage, leaving the rest of it undamaged. There were no injuries.
The house is owned by the family of John F. Maguire Jr., who was a longtime town of Watertown highway superintendent. He died in November 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.