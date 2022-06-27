WATERTOWN — Some businesses and residences in the town are being asked to boil their water for the next three to four days after a weekend water main break.
According to town of Watertown officials, a water main on Watertown Center Loop Road caused the issue Sunday morning, and while that has been repaired, residents should still take steps to ensure their water is clean and safe to use.
People living on U.S Route 11, State Route 232, County Routes 67 and 155, as well as Watertown Center Loop Road, Spring Valley Drive and Summit Drive should boil the water from their taps for at least one minute before using it to drink, cook with or brush teeth. Bottled or store-bought purified water is suggested as well, and residents with in-home water filters should still boil their water. Ice machines and water dispensers connected to the main water line should not be used, while dishwashers are safe to use provided they heat their water to at least 150 degrees.
Town officials also cautioned residents that there may still be air bubbles in the water lines, especially at homes that have not used much water since the break occurred Sunday. Pipe knocking and spray from taps may occur, and water-connected appliances should be used with caution, as air bubbles can cause them damage.
