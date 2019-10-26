CONSTABLEVILLE — Town of West Turin will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the West Turin garage, James Street, concerning the proposed budget for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1.
A preliminary budget has been completed and is on file in the office of the town clerk, where it is available for public inspection.
Included in the budget are the proposed annual salaries of town officials: supervisor $10,200, four council persons $3,700, justice $10,000, town clerk $8,700, highway superintendent $46,000, assessor $17,100, and tax collector $3,700.
At each hearing, any person may be heard in favor of or against the preliminary budget as compiled, or for or against any items contained herein.
