CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna board during its September meeting approved a three-year contract with the village of Deferiet for fire protection. Previously, the town and village had an annual contract. The rate will remain the same at $15,000 per year.
Town of Wilna board approves 3-year fire contract with Deferiet
