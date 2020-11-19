CARTHAGE — The town of Wilna Council has passed the budget for the fiscal year which starts Jan. 1.
Although the $4,178,988 budget for 2021 is down from last year’s $4,293,391 spending plan, the tax levy is up from $1,509,029 to $1,563,639, resulting in an increase in the tax rate of 10 cents from $2.75 per $1,000 of assessed value to $2.85 per $1,000, a 3.64% increase. With the anticipation of an increase, the board passed a tax cap override resolution.
Town Supervisor Paul H. Smith said the increase is due to the decrease in state aid and sales tax.
“State aide is going down 20%,” he said, noting this includes such things as CHIPS — Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program.
Town treasurer James E. Yuhas said the budget includes one capital project — a cold storage building at the highway garage.
