CARTHAGE — During the November Town of Wilna Council meeting several resolutions were approved.
As of Jan. 1, the water rates for water district No. 1 will be increased. To be reflected on the March quarterly water bill, the water usage rate per 1,200 cubic units will be increased from $73 to $90 with an overage rate of $5 per 100 CU. Water debt retirement of $20 per quarter will remain the same, and the operation and maintenance rate will be increased from $15 per quarter to $30 per quarter.
In water district No. 2, there will be an increase in the annual water debt and O&M on the property tax bills from $77 to $90 per year for water debt charge, and O&M charge will be increased from $173 to $300 per year per EDU. Water usage rate on the quarterly water bills will take effect on Jan. 1 and will be reflected on the March 2020 water bills. The rate of $105 per quarter for up to 10,000 gallons and $6 per 1,000 gallons of overage remains the same.
Cemetery fees also will increase with the burial preparation fees charged by the town going from $580 for one person to $680, and an increase in the current rate for cremation preparation for one person will go from $250 to $400.
The board also approved the submission of an application for a $300,000 parks grant of which the town would be responsible for $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.